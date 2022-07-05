Webster: Support Has Meant a Lot
Tuesday, 5th Jul 2022 17:33
Ex-Town keeper-coach Malcolm Webster says the support he’s received from his former Portman Road colleagues and from throughout football has meant a lot, the 71-year-old having recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Webster first worked with the Blues under George Burley - when he coached Richard Wright as he came through the ranks - and having followed the Scot to Derby, Hearts and Southampton, returned to Portman Road to join Paul Jewell’s staff and stayed at the club after Mick McCarthy took charge before retiring in 2018.
Born in Doncaster, Webster was with Arsenal, Fulham, Southend and Cambridge during a 16-year playing career.
In May, having made a trip to the doctors for a routine matter, Webster was shocked to discover he had prostate cancer.
“I had some discomfort and went to see my GP,” he told the club site. “I had my blood pressure taken as part of a check up and was told I had an irregular heartbeat,” he told the club site.
“That was a bit of a shock. I had some other tests done, had to go back to the GP’s the following day and then they checked my prostate and the doc said ‘I’m sorry but you’ve got cancer’. I don’t remember much of what he said after that. It knocked me right back.
“The cancer doesn’t just affect me though, it’s all those around me as well but I’m fortunate that I’ve got a fantastic family, my wife Anne, our children, grandchildren. They’ve all been so supportive.
“I’ve had loads of calls and messages from friends in the game as well. George calls every week or two, Mick rang me from the States, TC [Terry Connor, ex-Town assistant manager], Kelvin Davis, Andy Liddell [former Blues fitness coach] and many more. All wishing me the best and that means a lot.
“The kids, grandkids and friends did a 5k charity walk in Cambridge over the weekend to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and that was another proud day for me.
“All the tests so far have been encouraging. The cancer is isolated to the prostate and waiting to be told whether it had spread or not was probably the worst time.
“The radiotherapy is five days a week for a month and then we will go from there but I’m looking at things positively. You’ve got to.”
Webster says he has also received support from supporters: “I was in the barbers the other day - got to look my best for the docs!
“An Ipswich fan was sitting in the next chair and when he finished having his hair cut, he got up, walked over and put £20 in my hand and said ‘that’s for the charity, good luck’. That just gave me a little reminder that there are a lot of good people in this world.”
Webster urges men over 50 who are showing symptoms or with a history of prostate cancer in their family to have a blood test: “It’s a simple procedure and could save your life.
The Webster family have a JustGiving page to enable donations to Prostate Cancer UK here.
Photo: Action Images
