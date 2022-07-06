Date Switch For Lincoln Trip

Wednesday, 6th Jul 2022 14:11

Town’s game at Lincoln City has switched from New Year’s Day to Monday 2nd January (KO 3pm).

The Imps are now managed by former Blues left-back and academy coach Mark Kennedy, while ex-Town midfielder Teddy Bishop joined them a year ago.

Town won last year’s corresponding fixture 1-0 via a Macauley Bonne header.

Meanwhile, former Blues striker David McGoldrick, 34, has joined Derby County on a one-year deal following his Sheffield United release at the end of last season.

One-time Town midfielder Conor Hourihane has also signed for the Rams having left Aston Villa.





Photo: James Ager