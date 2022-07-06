West Ham Join Palace in Downes Hunt

Wednesday, 6th Jul 2022 15:45

West Ham United are reported to have joined Crystal Palace in targeting former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes, who moved to Swansea last summer.

According to The Athletic, the Swans want £12 million for the 23-year-old, while the Eagles have offered £9 million plus add-ons. The Hammers are said to be ready to match Palace's figure.

Brentwood-born Downes may well favour a move to the East Londoners having grown up supporting them along with his whole family.

TWTD reported in March 2020 that West Ham were among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Downes.

The midfielder left the Blues for the Swans last summer for a fee of £1.4 million and had a hugely impressive campaign in the Championship.

Town appear likely to receive a windfall from the deal with a sell-on believed to have been included in last summer’s deal, probably around 10 per cent of the Swans’ profit, although the club isn’t commenting on whether such a clause was put in place.

Palace previously tried to sign Downes in the summer of 2020 when the Blues turned down two bids from the Eagles, the second of £1.6 million.

Meanwhile, former Blues striker David McGoldrick, 34, has joined Derby County on a one-year deal following his Sheffield United release at the end of last season.

One-time Town midfielder Conor Hourihane, 31, has also signed a two-year deal with the Rams having left Aston Villa.





