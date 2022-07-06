U23s Win at Coggeshall
Wednesday, 6th Jul 2022 21:59
Fin Barbrook scored the only goal as Town’s U23s beat Coggeshall 1-0 at West Street in their opening pre-season friendly.
Barbrook netted just before half-time to see John McGreal’s side to victory with keeper Joe Rose, one of numerous half-time subs, who was with the Norwich academy last season, saving a second-half Coggeshall penalty.
U23s: Ridd (Rose 46), Agbaje (Trialist 46), Hudson (H Barbrook 46), Alexander, (Haddoch 46) Stewart (Kabongolo 46), Armin (Bradshaw 46), Siziba (Stewart, F Barbrook, Buabo (Boatswain 46), Page (Trialist 46), Nwabueze (Buabo).
Photo: James Ager
|
