U23s Win at Coggeshall

Wednesday, 6th Jul 2022 21:59 Fin Barbrook scored the only goal as Town’s U23s beat Coggeshall 1-0 at West Street in their opening pre-season friendly. Barbrook netted just before half-time to see John McGreal’s side to victory with keeper Joe Rose, one of numerous half-time subs, who was with the Norwich academy last season, saving a second-half Coggeshall penalty. U23s: Ridd (Rose 46), Agbaje (Trialist 46), Hudson (H Barbrook 46), Alexander, (Haddoch 46) Stewart (Kabongolo 46), Armin (Bradshaw 46), Siziba (Stewart, F Barbrook, Buabo (Boatswain 46), Page (Trialist 46), Nwabueze (Buabo).

Photo: James Ager



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Mediocre_Quick added 22:04 - Jul 6

Any ideas who the trialists were? And if they’re on trial as first team signings? Or just solely for the youth squads? 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments