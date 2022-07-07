Millwall and Southend Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

Thursday, 7th Jul 2022 12:20

Tickets for Town’s pre-season friendlies at Millwall and at home to Southend will go on sale on Friday morning at 10am.

The Blues travel to the Den on Saturday 23rd July (KO 3pm) with the Shrimpers at Portman Road on Tuesday 26th July (KO 7pm).

Town have an allocation of 500 lower tier tickets at Millwall, while the Blues will be opening only the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand and all areas of the Magnus Group West Stand for the Essex’s side’s visit.

Millwall

Adult - £10

64+ and U22s - £7

U18s - £5

Southend United

Adult - £12

Seniors (65+) - £5

U23s - £5

U19s - £5

Tickets for both matches will be available online and in Planet Blue. Every ticket will incur a £1.50 booking fee.





Photo: Action Images