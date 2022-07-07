Town to Face Palace XI Behind Closed Doors

Thursday, 7th Jul 2022 16:34 Town are set to face a Crystal Palace XI in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday 16th July, the same day as the friendlies at AFC Wimbledon and Bury Town. The stronger of the Blues’ two teams will be in action at Plough Lane for the double header against the Wombles which kicks-off at 2.30pm with the Tractor Girls in action against their counterparts at 4.45pm. The remainder of the first-team squad will play against a Palace fringe XI - their senior squad will be on tour in Singapore - made up of any players who didn’t make the trip to the Far East plus their U23s in the morning at the Eagles’ training ground. Town are also sending an U23s XI to play against Bury Town at the Atalian Servest Stadium that evening (KO 7.45pm). The Blues' first-team squad are currently at Loughborough University taking part in a week’s training camp. Their next friendly is against West Ham United - perhaps including former Town midfielder Flynn Downes whose move to the Hammers from Swansea is expected to be confirmed imminently - at Portman Road on Tuesday evening.

Photo: Matchday Images



