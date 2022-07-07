U23s Friendly at Chelmsford Off

Thursday, 7th Jul 2022 18:05 Town’s U23s friendly at Chelmsford City scheduled for Wednesday, 20th July has been called off. The Clarets announced the fixture at the Melbourne Stadium in May, however, John McGreal’s squad had also been slated to play another friendly at Hastings United on the same date. Chelmsford have replaced the game with a friendly against Colchester on the same night.

Photo: Action Images



Vancouver_Blue added 18:28 - Jul 7

Hmmm, and I thought we had a big squad 1

