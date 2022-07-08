Youngster Stewart Hoping For Loan

Friday, 8th Jul 2022 10:14 Blues youngster Cameron Stewart says he hopes to go out on loan in the next month having recently signed a new two-year contract at Portman Road. Northern Ireland U19 international centre-half Stewart joined the Blues from Linfield in the summer of 2019 and signed his first professional deal last season. A week ago Town confirmed that the Ballymena-born 19-year-old had put pen to paper on a new two-year deal. Stewart says his next step is to go out on loan and play senior football. “A loan move could happen within the next month or so, maybe to League Two or the National League. Even Scotland is an option, too,” he told Belfast Live. “Getting regular first team football would really bring me on now. You learn so much playing men's football. "And long-term I want to break into Ipswich's first team. The aim would be to go out on loan and play regular football, then come back to Ipswich and push on and try and get into the senior squad here.” He says he’s enjoyed his time with the Blues: “I am loving it here. I have learnt so much since joining Ipswich in 2019. “I am obviously delighted with the new two-year deal. The past three years have been brilliant and I have been really enjoying it. “I just can't wait to see what the future holds. I am happy to get a new deal sorted so I can look ahead to the new season. “I signed my first professional deal last summer. I was then brought into the U23s last season and played a lot of games there. “I also trained with the first team and played a few behind-closed-doors games with them, which was really good. I have progressed so much and a lot of it is down to training every day and learning every day. “I started off with the U18s my first two years, and then I got called into the 23s. The next natural step is obviously the first team, so it has been good to be in and around that squad at various times.” Stewart says he has spoken to fellow Northern Irishman and Blues boss Kieran McKenna on a number of occasions. "Kieran has chatted to me a few times,” he added. “I have had plenty of conversations with him. Obviously he hails from Co Fermanagh and it has been good having him around. “He has so much experience in coaching and now management, and I have enjoyed working with him.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 10:20 - Jul 8

I have high hopes for Cam. Loan would help the lad. Immensely. Make it happen! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments