U23s at Stowmarket

Friday, 8th Jul 2022 10:21

The Blues’ U23s are in action in their second pre-season friendly of the summer at Stowmarket Town this evening (KO 7.45pm).

John McGreal’s side could face a number of familiar faces with the Isthmian League North Division club’s squad including ex-Town players Ed Upson, famously the scorer of the goal which won the 2005 FA Youth Cup, Jack Ainsley, Chris Casement and Reggie Lambe.

The U23s beat Coggeshall Town 1-0 in their opening friendly at West Street on Wednesday evening.

Our first home pre-season friendly@stowtownfc vs @ipswichtown

📆 Friday 8th July 2022

⏰ 19:45 KO

📍 Greens Meadow, IP14 1JQ

🎟 £5 Adults & Concessions.

🎟 u18’s & season tickets FREE



💛🖤#stowmarket #ipswich #itfc pic.twitter.com/cn30YnpWhz — Stowmarket Town FC (@stowtownfc) July 4, 2022





Photo: Matchday Images