U23s at Stowmarket
Friday, 8th Jul 2022 10:21
The Blues’ U23s are in action in their second pre-season friendly of the summer at Stowmarket Town this evening (KO 7.45pm).
John McGreal’s side could face a number of familiar faces with the Isthmian League North Division club’s squad including ex-Town players Ed Upson, famously the scorer of the goal which won the 2005 FA Youth Cup, Jack Ainsley, Chris Casement and Reggie Lambe.
The U23s beat Coggeshall Town 1-0 in their opening friendly at West Street on Wednesday evening.
