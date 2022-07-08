Morsy: Good But Very Hard

Friday, 8th Jul 2022 12:20 Town skipper Sam Morsy says the squad’s Loughborough University training camp has been good but very hard work. The Blues have spent the week in Loughborough training and also taking part in team bonding activities, including white water rafting at Holme Pierrepont National Watersports Centre yesterday. In addition to the senior pros, youngsters Tommy Hughes, Cameron Humphreys, Tawanda Chirewa and keeper Antoni Bort also made the trip. “Pre-season is a big opportunity for the squad to get together and for the young lads to be involved,” Morsy told iFollow Ipswich. “I think the young lads have done exceptionally well so far and I’ve been really impressed with them. It’s been a good camp so far. “It’s been good and it’s been very hard, but there has also been a lot of work with the ball. “It’s been straight into the football but there has been a lot of running as well. It’s probably as much running as I’ve done, if I’m honest.” He added: “Having time away together is massive because it allows everyone to bond in a different environment. “We’ve got most of the squad from last season and we’ve strengthened as well, so we’re in a good place. “Now, it’s about coming together, doing the patterns better on the pitch, and building resilience.” Town are next in friendly action when West Ham United visit Portman Road on Tuesday evening. The Hammers could include former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes in their squad, the 23-year-old having joined them from Swansea yesterday for an initial £9 million. Town are due 20 per cent of the profit the Swans made on the £1.4 million they paid the Blues a year ago.

Photos: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Ebantiass added 13:17 - Jul 8

If we have to let good young players leave its only right we add some sort of sell on clause. WE still need a quality striker to get the goals which dried up a bit last season towards the latter stages. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments