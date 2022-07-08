Hirst Bid Turned Down as Championship Clubs Hover

Friday, 8th Jul 2022 15:09 Town are reported to have had an offer turned down for Leicester striker George Hirst. TWTD revealed in May that the 23-year-old was among the frontmen on the Blues’ list of potential summer recruits and earlier in the week reported that the former England U20 international was a firm target. Now the Portsmouth News is reporting that Town have had an offer rebuffed by the Foxes. Portsmouth are also interested in Hirst returning on loan following a spell at Fratton Park last season in which he scored 15 times. TWTD understands the Blues and Pompey are facing Championship opposition for Hirst, who has a year left on his Leicester contract. Rotherham, where he spent a spell on loan in 2020/21, and Blackburn have previously been linked. Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England frontman David, started his career with the Owls and as a youngster played for England’s U17s, U18s, U19s and U20s, featuring alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Nick Hayes. The 6ft 3in tall striker joined Belgian second division side OH Leuven in June 2018, then a year later moved on to Leicester. Since signing for the Foxes he has made only two sub appearances, spending time on loan with the Millers, failing to score in four starts and 28 appearances from the bench, before last season’s spell at Pompey. Meanwhile, Blues left-back target Leif Davis is reported to have impressed Leeds manager Jesse Marsch in pre-season, having played the second half of yesterday’s 4-0 friendly victory over Blackpool, however, could still move on according to The Athletic’s Whites journalist Phil Hay in his podcast. “From what I’m told, Leif Davis has done really well since coming back,” he said. “Marsch has been quite sold on him. Ipswich are keen on Davis, they’re offering a lot of money in comparison to how much he has played. So he might exit.” TWTD revealed on Monday that the Blues had made a £1 million move for Davis plus top-ups potentially totalling £500,000. Davis has made six first-team starts and eight appearances from the bench, while he made 10 starts and five sub appearances for AFC Bournemouth during an injury-hit loan spell last season.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BeattiesBackPocket added 15:12 - Jul 8

Hold on what championship sides are after Hirst!? But I’ve been assured on here by a minority he isn’t good enough or we should be aiming higher 🤔 fingers crossed we get another striker in before season starts ive got the utmost faith in McKenna and Ashton to get it right but also don’t want to be mugged off and pay over the odds 4

brian_a_mul added 15:22 - Jul 8

Of course Marsch is sold on Davis, adds an extra few quid to transfer fee! Its great to think that we can comfortably chuck on 500k extra if needed! 2

BossMan added 15:29 - Jul 8

Let it go @beatties. I'll cheer him every minute he is on the pitch for Town but not gonna back down from saying I had hoped we might aim higher 0

Bazza8564 added 15:41 - Jul 8

Well you never offer much first time, we will have leverage and the Downes money is extra in the kitty. Id be quite surprised if we cant land these two if we really want them, how are Portsmouth going to promise Hirst more in terms of future potential. If we lose out to a top Championship side, OK, but even then our potential will be viewed as enticing 1

Suffolkboy added 15:59 - Jul 8

Let’s continue to trust and believe that MA and KM know exactly what they want ,how to achieve it,and how to play the transfer ‘game ‘ !

There are bound to be cards held in reserve ,nothing is likely to be straight forward — but equally I cannot envision ITFC overpaying ,even if some premium is incurred !

COYB 1

markchips added 16:01 - Jul 8

Usual stuff- expect we have as good a chance for both as any. It will come down to csh upfront so the Downed deal may just help. Suspect a few will need to go out such as Penney to balance the books. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 16:04 - Jul 8

Bossman I actually wasn’t on about you I’ve only seen one post from you about it yesterday. But goes to show he must be better than you think if championship clubs are after him so have some faith until we’re all shown otherwise 1

RegencyBlue added 16:19 - Jul 8

Are Championship clubs interested or is it just a ploy to put the price up! 0

RobITFC added 16:22 - Jul 8

@Brian_a_mul , his contract has a release clause of £1.5 million 0

GTRKing added 16:30 - Jul 8

Sounds like we offered X amount to Leicester for hirst, they rejected it.



Either we should offer more or move on to someone else 0

Phil1969 added 16:30 - Jul 8

Transfer fee isn’t the issue a few quid here etc. it’s do they want to drop down to the shxt League One we are in even if next year looks promising. That’s all we’re selling! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments