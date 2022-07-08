U23s Beaten at Stowmarket

Friday, 8th Jul 2022 23:13 by James Ager The Blues' U23s were beaten 1-0 at Stowmarket Town in a pre-season friendly on Friday evening. The Isthmian League North Division side fielded a number of former Town players in their side with recent signings Ed Upson and Tommy Smith, the recently released ex-Blues academy full-back, joined by Jack Ainsley and Reggie Lambe in the starting XI, while Chris Casement was on the bench. The young Blues, who were led by John McGreal and Carl Chenery, conceded in the 16th minute when Upson's free-kick was headed home at the back post by skipper Tom Bullard. Arguably the best chance of the game for Town came soon after when Gerrard Buabo met a free-kick from Callum Page, but the unmarked frontman sent his header well wide of the target. Fraser Alexander and then Page both hit speculative shots from the edge of the box before the interval, but neither troubled James Bradbrook in the home goal. As is often the case at this point in pre-season the second half saw numerous substitutions for both sides although prior to his departure, Town stopper Lewis Ridd twice came close to being caught in possession but the Welsh U19 international just about managed to prevent any further scoring. Town pressed for an equaliser and came close on a couple of occasions late on with Republic of Ireland U18 international right-back Edwin Agbaje impressing on the right and creating some good chances, but the hosts held on to claim the win. Town: Ridd (Rose 57), Armin, Hudson (H Barbrook 57), Alexander (F Barbrook 57), Bradshaw, Stewart (Trialist 69), Taylor (Kabongolo 57), Haddoch (Nwabueze 57), Buabo (Boatswain 57), Page (Siziba 46), Trialist (Agbaje 46). Att: 463.

Photo: Matchday Images



