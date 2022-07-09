Life's a Pitch Back With Ashton and Webster

Saturday, 9th Jul 2022 10:51 Life’s a Pitch returns at lunchtime today for the first time since March 2020 (BBC Radio Suffolk, midday to 2pm) and features interviews with Town CEO Mark Ashton and former goalkeeper-coach Malcolm Webster. Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham. The was halted at the start of the pandemic and has been missing from the schedules for the last two seasons. However, is it is returning ahead of 2022/23 as one half of Mark Murphy’s new four-hour Saturday show. Ashton will speaks to the show about Town's summer and pre-season ahead of a huge 2022/23 campaign. We'll also catch up with Webster, who coached keepers under George Burley, Paul Jewell and Mick McCarthy, who was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. He'll also be talking about his time with the Blues. What have you made of Town’s summer business up to now? What are your expectations for the season ahead? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

