Marsch: Too Early to Say on Davis

Saturday, 9th Jul 2022 15:25 Blues target Leif Davis has been named in a 26-man Leeds squad for their pre-season tour of Australia with head coach Jesse Marsch having said it’s “too early to say” whether the 22-year-old will be staying with the Whites. The Premier League side travel to Australia for the three-game trip, in which they will face Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in friendlies, tomorrow before returning in just over a week’s time. Earlier in the week TWTD reported that the Blues had made a £1 million offer for Davis plus a further £500,000 in top-ups. The left-back is out of contract at Elland Road at the end of the season. Asked about Davis’s situation, manager Marsch told Leeds Live: “I really like Leif. I like his attitude, I like his work ethic. He continues to impress, so it’s a little bit too early to say, but I’d just say it’s been very positive with him.” Junior Firpo, currently the Whites’ only senior left-back with Stuart Dallas out injured, says he believes Davis can push him for a place in the Leeds side. “I don’t feel pressure, I don’t have pressure,” he said. “I just want to play every single game, we just want to win every single game, or try to. “Of course, there is another left-back, it’s Leif. He’s playing, he will be in the team, I think and he will make me work hard. “Last season I didn’t have any left-backs, now this season I have Leif to compete with for the position. It’s okay, always the competition is always good.” Newcastle-born Davis was with Morecambe’s youth set-up as a schoolboy before joining the Elland Road club’s academy in July 2018. Davis, who is 6ft tall and can also operate as a wing-back and at centre-half, spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth in the Championship, making 10 starts and five sub appearances, a move which was initially viewed as a precursor to a £1.5 million permanent switch. However, injury limited his involvement and he returned to Elland Road before the end of the campaign. For his parent club he has made six first-team starts and has made eight appearances from the bench. Town have already signed one left-back this summer, former Morecambe man Greg Leigh, however it had been expected that they would look to bring in a second before the start of the season.

Photo: Action Images



RegencyBlue added 15:38 - Jul 9

Don’t think this is going to happen.



Ashton likes to conduct his transfer business under the radar and this is now in full view of everyone. That, and the fact Leeds are obviously trying to bump the price up, makes me think we will move on to another target. 4

Mediocre_Quick added 15:45 - Jul 9

Safe to say this one ain’t happening then by the sounds of things…



Move on to the next target… 2

Karlosfandangal added 15:52 - Jul 9

I think if we sign him that Penney will be on his way. 1

buzbyblue added 16:16 - Jul 9

Sounds like Davis isn't overly keen to come here and will only do so if all other doors close, best move on me thinks 0

Suffolkboy added 16:18 - Jul 9

We’re obviously looking for quality, physicality and youth !onwards !

COYB 0

kuyski added 16:27 - Jul 9

Suggest go for Anthony Scully （Lincoln city,Age 24）

15 goals and 7 assists in 39 appearances last season，2020/21 season, 17 goals in 54 appearances and Cole Stockton （Morecambe,Age 28）still remember him last season how to destroyed our defences in the first game ,both will be very good addition for us. 0

Monkey_Blue added 16:31 - Jul 9

I suspect we might move on purely for the advantage of getting someone in sooner rather than later. I’m sure we have other left back targets. Trip to Australia with no idea if Leeds will sell when they get back isn’t ideal. Let’s be honest the squad is good enough to be challenging already although we do need a striker. 0

