Town Announce LED Advertising Board and Screen Partnership
Saturday, 9th Jul 2022 15:35
Town have announced a partnership with digital supplier Adi.tv, which will see the installation of LED advertising boards and a big screen at Portman Road.
British-based Adi have been involved in LED technologies, event production and creative content services for 30 years and work with the likes of Liverpool, Everton, Leeds United and Aston Villa.
They own and operate a nationwide fibre network which is used to manage the digital matchday operations of 34 clubs, including Bayern Munich and the London Stadium.
“As supporters will be aware, we have been working hard on various improvements to Portman Road over the off-season,” CEO Mark Ashton told the club site.
“To have Adi on board is magnificent for us. They’re an industry leader in their field and will play a big part in our matchday production.”
Contrary to social media rumour, the screen, which will be in the corner between the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and the Cobbold Stand where work has been ongoing all summer, and advertising boards will be in place for the opening League One match of the season against Bolton Wanderers.
However, the continuing building work will mean that a few season ticket holders won’t be able to use their usual seats for the visit by the Trotters.
Those impacted will be contacted directly by the club in the coming days regarding alternative arrangements.
“As ever, the safety of our supporters has to come first,” Ashton added. “I apologise to those affected and would like to ensure them that this will only be the case for the first game of the season.”
Photo: ITFC
