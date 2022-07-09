Ashton: A Bit of a Time Delay at This Period of the Summer
Saturday, 9th Jul 2022 16:15
Town CEO Mark Ashton says there can be “a time delay” in completing transfers in this period of the close season.
So far the Blues have added four players to their squad, free transfers Freddie Ladapo, Dominic Ball and Greg Leigh, as well as Tyreece John-Jules, who joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal.
In addition, new contracts have been signed by Luke Woolfenden, Wes Burns, Kayden Jackson and Elkan Baggott, which Ashton, speaking in an interview with BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch (3hrs 24mins 59secs), says was important.
“The first thing you have to do is your housekeeping,” he said. “You’ve got to get your own house in order, and I think we’ve done that with the new contracts we’ve offered to some of our existing players. It was important that we got those players locked down early.
“We’ve brought some in and I expect there to be some more coming in before the end of the window.
“I think the frustrating thing at the moment is that we’re in this period now where free transfers have gone, Premier League clubs are now back in training, Premier League managers are settling their squads down and whilst you have discussions with clubs about transfers of other players, Premier League clubs have got pre-season tours to fulfil and sometimes they want numbers around for training and technical camps so there’s a bit of almost a time delay in being able to conclude some of these deals.
“But I promise you we are still active in the market and I fully expect some more to come in.”
TWTD reported earlier in the week that the Blues had made a £1 million offer to Leeds for left-back Leif Davis, who will be part of their squad which travels to Australia tomorrow, while Town are understood to have had a bid turned down by Leicester City for striker George Hirst, who is also interesting Championship clubs.
On Thursday, former Town midfielder Flynn Downes completed a move from Swansea to West Ham, providing the Blues with a welcome summer windfall.
The Blues are due 20 per cent of the profit the Swans made on what they paid Town for the 23-year-old last summer. That fee is believed to have been £1.4 million, although further clauses may have been triggered, while the Hammers are understood to have paid an initial £9 million with that deal reportedly potentially worth up to £14 million.
Quizzed on how much Town are set to receive as their share of Downes’s move to his local club, Ashton kept his cards close to his chest.
“I can’t tell you how much because I’ll be in a world of trouble because it’s a contractual obligation,” he said.
“One of the things that we are quite effective at is how we trade players. [chief operating officer] Luke Werhun plays a big part in this.
“We took a good fee at the time for Flynn. I’m not going to divulge it, I wish he’d stayed [but he needed to move].
“We took the money on the guaranteed [fee], we took money on additional games and then we protected ourselves with a chunky sell-on.
“We’ve now had confirmation of what that deal looks like so we know how much we’re getting on that.
“And if you were to put all that together as a valuation of a player who has moved from a League One club, if you look at the value of players that have been sold by League One clubs, it’s a very different value to what a Championship player moves for.
“So, if you put what we got initially for the player and what we got from the sell-on, it’s a very healthy transfer fee for a League One player.”
Also among the guests on today's show was former Blues keeper-coach Malcolm Webster (3hr 10mins 48secs).
Photo: Photo: James Ager
