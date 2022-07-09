U18s Beat Southend

Saturday, 9th Jul 2022 17:05

Town’s U18s got their pre-season friendly programme off to a winning start by beating Southend United 2-1 at Playford Road this morning.

Midfielder Alex Graham-Alexandrou (pictured), one of this summer’s new first-year scholars and the youngest player ever to be called up to the Cyprus U17s squad, scored the opening Town goal with Ashton Boswell adding the second of a game played in four quarters.

The Blues fielded a much younger side than the Shrimpers with a number of U16s featuring, several more senior scholars having been involved with the U23s at Stowmarket last night.





Photo: ITFC