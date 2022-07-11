Pompey Eyeing Pigott

Monday, 11th Jul 2022 11:52 Town striker Joe Pigott is reportedly a target of fellow League One side Portsmouth. According to the Portsmouth News, Pompey have made enquiries regarding the 28-year-old with the former AFC Wimbledon man said to be available on loan with an option to buy. Pigott joined Town on a free transfer after leaving the Dons last summer but made little impact in his first season with the Blues and it is expected that the Maidstone-born frontman will move on this summer. Town have already added Freddie Ladepo to their squad during the close season with a bid for Leicester’s former Portsmouth loanee frontman George Hirst understood to have been turned down. Pigott scored three times in 14 starts and 15 sub appearances in all competitions during 2021/22. Pompey are also said to be monitoring Accrington Stanley’s Colby Bishop. Meanwhile, QPR manager Mick Beale says former Blues loanee Macauley Bonne wants to stay with the West Londoners, despite recent comments in which he said he has “unfinished business” with Town, his hometown club who he supports. Bonne made an impressive start to pre-season with Rangers on Saturday, scoring twice in a 3-3 draw with Crawley. “Me and Macca have had a real honest conversation this summer and I have been really happy with his attitude,” Beale told West London Sport. “I’ve seen a couple of things from the interview and had a bit of a joke with him about it and with a little look in my eye that wasn’t a joke, if that makes sense. “He says he was misquoted and that he wants to he here and wants to work. I think you can only show the fans what he showed on Saturday. “He was chasing things down, scored a fantastic goal on his own and scored another really good goal. “Since I have been here I can only take people at face value and Macca has not been a problem for me whatsoever. He is telling me he wants to be here. “You have to remember with the interview it is the city [sic] he is from, it’s his club and he spoke well about them and maybe the journo has elaborated on his words and left out some key words out from the end of the interview where he said he was excited to here and liking working with me and he wants to make a mark at QPR. They were left out of the interview.” Bonne returning to Portman Road this summer seems unlikely with Town looking elsewhere at the likes of Hirst and with the Chantry-based striker having scored only one of his 12 goals last season after Kieran McKenna took over as manager.

