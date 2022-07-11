More Than 12,000 Seats Sold For West Ham

Monday, 11th Jul 2022 11:58 The Blues have sold more than 12,000 seats for Tuesday evening’s first home friendly of pre-season against West Ham United, a game which could see former Town midfielder Flynn Downes return to Portman Road (KO 7pm). Tickets remain available in the upper tiers of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and Magnus Group West Stand and in limited numbers in the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand. Ticket prices, plus a £1.50 booking charge, are: Adults - £12

Seniors 65+ - £5

Under-23 - £5 There are also limited tickets remaining for the away friendlies at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday 16th July and Millwall, Saturday 23rd July, while tickets for home friendly against Southend on Tuesday 26th July also remain on sale. Tickets can be bought online here.

chepstowblue added 13:17 - Jul 11

A relief if Downes plays as he'll probably be the only West Ham outfield player who won't score! 0

