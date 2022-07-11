Derby Down Under Returns

Monday, 11th Jul 2022 13:22 After a three-year Covid-induced hiatus, Australian supporters of Ipswich Town and Norwich City are set to resurrect the annual Derby Down Under in Melbourne later this year. The Derby Down Under, which was initiated in 2014, sees the Australasian Branch of the Town Supporters Club take on deadly foes Canaries Down Under. To date there have been five editions of the game, four in Sydney and the most recent in 2019 in Brisbane, with Town the winners of four of those encounters and the current holders of the trophy. This year’s match will take place on Saturday 17th August at HA Smith Reserve, Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn 3122, Melbourne (KO 3pm, meet from 2pm). Ed Parker, the chairman of the Australasian Branch is after players to take part and fellow fans to cheer them on from the sidelines. “Calling all Melbourne-based Town fans! We need you to play in the next instalment of the Derby Down Under,” said Ed. “Come and get one over on our rivals in a game between the two antipodean sets of supporters.” In addition to the match action, there will be refreshments and a bar available. If you’re interested in playing or coming along to watch, contact Ed via edontheroadagain@hotmail.com or call him on 0400236099.

Photos: Contributed



ollie_smith2001 added 13:30 - Jul 11

Great memories playing in, and winning, the first one in 2014! Good luck team! 0

