Pigott Pompey Loan Move Close to Being Confirmed

Monday, 11th Jul 2022 16:17 TWTD understands Town striker Joe Pigott’s loan move to Portsmouth is close to being confirmed. News that Pompey were targeting the 28-year-old emerged earlier today and we understand a loan deal with an option to buy is well down the line and set to go through in the next few days. Pigott joined Town on a free transfer after leaving AFC Wimbledon last summer but made little impact in his first season with the Blues and it had been expected that the Maidstone-born frontman would move on this summer. Town have already added Freddie Ladepo to their squad during the close season with a bid for Leicester’s former Portsmouth loanee frontman George Hirst understood to have been turned down. Pigott scored three times in 14 starts and 15 sub appearances in all competitions during 2021/22.

Photo: Matchday Images



Wallingford_Boy added 16:23 - Jul 11

Best all round, he does well there and we get a nice little fee. 0

chenners17 added 16:31 - Jul 11

Do feel a move was needed but Pompey could easily back fire.



Pigott with a run of games in a top 10 L1 team, could easily push them towards a play off position.



He can score goals at this level but just for some reason or another it didn’t seem to click here unfortunately.



Mixed feelings. 1

