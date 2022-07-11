Matchday Ticket Prices Frozen

Monday, 11th Jul 2022 20:39

Town have announced that matchday ticket prices have been frozen for the 2022/23 campaign.

The cheapest adult seats are £20 in the family areas of the Magnus Group West Stand, while the lowest adult prices elsewhere are £23 in the lower tiers of the Sir Bobby Robson, Sir Alf Ramsey and Cobbold stands.

Town have concessions for seniors aged 65-plus, under-12s, under-19s and under-23s. Those prices also remain unchanged from last season. All seats are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

Tickets for the Blues’ opening home fixture against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday 30th July will go on sale from Wednesday via the following priority.

Ultimate – Wednesday 13th July - 10am

Silver – Wednesday 13th July - 1pm

Gold – Thursday 14th July - 10am

Season tickets – Friday 15th July - 10am

General Sale – Monday 18th July - 10am

Season tickets and seats at Town’s pre-season friendlies are available from the club website here.





Photos: Action Images/ITFC