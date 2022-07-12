Earlier Kick-Off at Bury

Tuesday, 12th Jul 2022 12:01

Saturday’s U23s friendly away against Bury Town will now kick-off at the earlier time of 1pm.

Admission prices at at the Atalian Servest Stadium will be £6 for adults, £4 for concessions and £2 for under-16s.

Town have four games on Saturday with the first-team in action at AFC Wimbledon (KO 2.30pm) at Plough Lane with ITFC Women facing their counterparts later in the afternoon (KO 4.45pm). Earlier, a Town XI will play a Crystal Palace XI in a behind closed doors fixture at their training ground (KO 11am).

John McGreal’s U23s side have played two pre-season games so far, a 1-0 win at Coggeshall and a defeat to Stowmarket by the same margin. They are next in action at Leiston on Wednesday evening (KO 7.45pm).





