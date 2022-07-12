Town Continue Pre-Season at Home to Hammers
Tuesday, 12th Jul 2022 12:06
Town continue their pre-season friendly programme against Premier League West Ham United at Portman Road this evening (KO 7pm).
The game is the Blues’ third fixture of pre-season following the 7-0 thrashing of Needham Market at Bloomfields at the end of last month and the 5-1 loss to a strong Arsenal side behind closed doors at London Colney just over a week ago.
Town, who spent last week at a training camp at Loughborough University, fielded different teams in each half of those matches and could do the same against the Hammers. Alternatively, manager Kieran McKenna may look to up some of the squad to 60 minutes.
George Edmundson (ankle), Kayden Jackson (hamstring) and Tyreece John-Jules (quad) all look set to play a part in a game for the first time in pre-season following last season’s injuries.
West Ham have two games this evening, at Portman Road and also another friendly at National League club Boreham Wood.
The Hammers’ side at Portman Road could include two former Blues, ex-full-back Aaron Cresswell, who moved to the East Londoners from Town in the summer of 2014, and midfielder Flynn Downes, who signed from Swansea last week.
Cresswell, 32, says he’s looking forward to seeing his new team-mate in action for the first time.
“I’ve heard some good things about him,“ Cresswell told the official West Ham website.
“And funnily enough I know his agent well as well, and he said Flynn is a great kid and he works hard and he’s good on the ball and I’m excited to see him play, so he’s a great addition to the squad.”
Town have sold more than 12,000 tickets for this evening's match with seats still available in the upper tiers of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and Magnus Group West Stand and in more limited numbers in the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand.
Photo: Matchday Images
