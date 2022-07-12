New Dugouts Make Debut

Tuesday, 12th Jul 2022 13:54 Town’s new dugouts will be in use for the first time when the Blues take on West Ham in this evening's friendly at Portman Road (KO 7pm). The dugouts are one aspect of this summer’s work at the stadium with a big screen set to be put in place ahead of the opening League One game of the season against Bolton on Saturday 30th July.

Photos: ITFC



