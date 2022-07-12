Downes and Cresswell in Hammers Squad

Tuesday, 12th Jul 2022 14:15

West Ham United have confirmed former Blues Flynn Downes and Aaron Cresswell will both be in the squad in action at Portman Road this evening.

Downes joined the Hammers from Swansea last week with the Blues receiving around £1.5 million as a result of their 20 per cent sell-on, while Cresswell is the Irons’ longest-serving player having moved from Town in the summer of 2014.

Also included are Lukasz Fabianski, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma with the Hammers also having a friendly away against National League Boreham Wood this evening.





Photo: Matchday Images