Ball and Ladapo Start For Blues Against Hammers

Tuesday, 12th Jul 2022 18:33 New signings Dominic Ball and Freddie Ladapo are in Town’s first-half XI facing West Ham in this evening’s friendly at Portman Road. Ball lines up in the centre of midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy in front of what looks set to be a back three of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess with Wes Burns and Matt Penney the wing-backs. Christian Walton is in goal. Sone Aluko and Conor Chaplin are behind lone out-and-out striker Ladapo. Town name 11 players on the bench which would suggest mass changes either at the break or in the second half. Among those subs are George Edmundson, Kayden Jackson and Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules, all involved in their first pre-season fixture following injuries at the end of last season. Absent are Joe Pigott, who is understood to be closing in on a loan move to Portsmouth, and Kyle Edwards. For West Ham, Flynn Downes makes his first appearance in a Hammers shirt, while their other former Blue Aaron Cresswell skippers. Town: Walton, Donacien, Penney, Ball, Woolfenden, Burns, Ladapo, Morsy (c), Chaplin, Aluko, Burgess. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Evans, John-Jules, Harper, El Mizouni, Ndaba, Leigh, Jackson, Humphreys, Vincent-Young. West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell (c), Zouma, Fornals, Antonio, Downes, Coventry, Oko-flex, Alese, Ashby, Chesters. Subs: Hegyi, Casey, Earthy, Forbes, Woods.

ringwoodblue added 18:39 - Jul 12

Good to see Jackson and Edmundson back.



A strong Hammers side so this will be a tough test for us. 1

Mariner1974 added 18:42 - Jul 12

I don't know about strong. Only 6 of the players I've heard of and one of those because we let him go on the cheap. 1

Len_Brennan added 19:09 - Jul 12

Where is Edwards? I wanted to see more of him in pre-season & particularly against good players. 0

Veggie added 19:31 - Jul 12

Edwards went to Wigan last season: 0

Cookiscooking added 19:38 - Jul 12

veggie by name veggie by nature... hes talking about Kyle Edwards. 0

blueboy1981 added 19:39 - Jul 12

…… but this doesn’t matter - only a pre-season Friendly, heard that a few times before !!

That’s why we have them !! 0

Marcus added 19:39 - Jul 12

Is there Ny means to follow game? 0

Linkboy13 added 20:07 - Jul 12

People making comments about the strength of the West Ham team. But its hardly a full strength Ipswich side. 0

