Ball and Ladapo Start For Blues Against Hammers
Tuesday, 12th Jul 2022 18:33
New signings Dominic Ball and Freddie Ladapo are in Town’s first-half XI facing West Ham in this evening’s friendly at Portman Road.
Ball lines up in the centre of midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy in front of what looks set to be a back three of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess with Wes Burns and Matt Penney the wing-backs. Christian Walton is in goal.
Sone Aluko and Conor Chaplin are behind lone out-and-out striker Ladapo.
Town name 11 players on the bench which would suggest mass changes either at the break or in the second half.
Among those subs are George Edmundson, Kayden Jackson and Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules, all involved in their first pre-season fixture following injuries at the end of last season.
Absent are Joe Pigott, who is understood to be closing in on a loan move to Portsmouth, and Kyle Edwards.
For West Ham, Flynn Downes makes his first appearance in a Hammers shirt, while their other former Blue Aaron Cresswell skippers.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Penney, Ball, Woolfenden, Burns, Ladapo, Morsy (c), Chaplin, Aluko, Burgess. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Evans, John-Jules, Harper, El Mizouni, Ndaba, Leigh, Jackson, Humphreys, Vincent-Young.
West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell (c), Zouma, Fornals, Antonio, Downes, Coventry, Oko-flex, Alese, Ashby, Chesters. Subs: Hegyi, Casey, Earthy, Forbes, Woods.
