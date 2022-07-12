McKenna: Pigott Part of the Squad at the Moment

Tuesday, 12th Jul 2022 21:37 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Portsmouth target Joe Pigott will, as things stand, be involved in Saturday’s friendly at AFC Wimbledon, despite not being in this evening’s squad, while Kyle Edwards has a minor injury. Pompey are understood to be closing in on a season-long loan of Pigott and it was little surprise that the 28-year-old wasn’t involved against West Ham this evening. McKenna says he is still part of the squad and was left out this evening to give other players a chance to get time on the pitch. “Joe’s been training well, has been with us since the start of pre-season, has been training well, is part of the squad at the moment,” he said. “He played in the first two friendly matches that we had and will likely be involved again on Saturday, just today we wanted to go with one up front in both halves as our system and we felt like we wanted and needed to get Freddie [Ladapo] the minutes and Kayden [Jackson] needed to get some minutes off the bench. “There will be other times we will play in different ways and obviously we have two 90 minutes on Saturday so, as it stands, he’ll be involved in the game on Saturday.” Edwards was the only other senior player absent but the winger is expected back for the Wimbledon trip. “A small niggle, hopefully. He’s been training every day, played the first couple of bits of match action we’ve had but picked up a small thing over the weekend. Hopefully he’ll be back involved by the weekend all being well.” Regarding further additions, he added: “The club are working very hard. I think [CEO] Mark Ashton spoke on it the other day [on Life's a Pitch], saying that it’s a stage of the season where there’s only so much you can do at times. “The club are working really, really hard behind the scenes, which is all that they can do. We want to make sure that we’re getting the right ones that are going to improve us, so we’ll keep chipping away trying to do that.”

Gforce added 22:09 - Jul 12

Hopefully a much needed 20 goal striker is on the way very soon 🙏 0

Ipswichbusiness added 22:15 - Jul 12

If both Simpson and Pigott leave then we will be looking very short up front. 0

Gforce added 22:16 - Jul 12

With regards to Pigott ,happy for him to go out on loan,but really don't think it should be to one of our rivals in Pompey.This could come back to bite us, send him to a lower league 1 team,then fair enough. 0

churchmans added 22:57 - Jul 12

Gforce we are letting piggott go on loan not lewandowski ffs 0

