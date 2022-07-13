U23s in Action at Leiston

Wednesday, 13th Jul 2022 10:19

Town’s U23s are in friendly action against Leiston at the Watson & Hillhouse Victory Road Stadium this evening (KO 7.45pm).

John McGreal’s side have played two pre-season games so far, a 1-0 win at Coggeshall and a defeat to Stowmarket by the same margin.

Admission will be £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and free for under-16s.

Meanwhile, former Blues academy striker Colin Oppong, 20, has joined Salford City having left Town in December.

The ex-Cliftonville youngster previously had spells on trial at Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday.





Photo: James Ager