Stoke Favourites to Sign Celina

Wednesday, 13th Jul 2022 13:44

TWTD understands Stoke City are currently the favourites to sign Blues target Bersant Celina from Dijon.

The proposed move is set to be a loan with a view to a permanent switch from the French club, who remain in French Ligue 2 and need Celina, who has another two years left on his contract, off their wage bill.

Town have been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on the switch.

However, no deal has yet been reached and as it stands we understand Championship Stoke is the 25-year-old’s most likely destination.

Earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled, while Turkish clubs have been in talks more recently.

Discussions are continuing with the Blues and Celina returning to Portman Road for a third stint - most likely on the loan with a view to a permanent switch terms of the Stoke deal - still remains possible.

The Kosovo international spent last season on loan at Town having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18.

Town are looking for another senior number 10 in addition to Sone Aluko and Conor Chaplin and if Celina’s move to Stoke does go through will have to move on to an alternative target.

Meanwhile, we understand Joe Pigott's loan move to Portsmouth could be confirmed as soon as today.

Ipswichbusiness added 13:49 - Jul 13

Oh dear, I was hoping that (subject to money) he would re-sign for us. 2

Europablue added 13:50 - Jul 13

What is the reasoning behind him not coming back for this season? It sounds like we want him and he wants to come, then he could just refuse Stoke's offer. 0

Rimsy added 13:52 - Jul 13

Hope there is still time to tempt Celina back to PR. If we do still want him, go in with a cash offer, no need for us to go for another loan. 1

Europablue added 13:52 - Jul 13

Ipswichbusiness He already has a place in our squad, so if he really cares about Ipswich like he says and he likes KM, then he will be rejoining us. 0

Guthrum added 13:57 - Jul 13

If it's a loan, could come down to how much of his wages we or Stoke are able to pay. Dijon are always going to take the higher figure. 1

Karlosfandangal added 14:02 - Jul 13

Town are limited to how much they can pay in wages, so Town will have to off load some players so they keep in the 60% limit 1

Europablue added 14:03 - Jul 13

Guthrum I don't think Dijon can force him to play for Stoke, so supposedly he could just refuse to go there (I know I would). 0

cressi added 14:11 - Jul 13

If he signs great if not move on.

Not worth breaking the bank a talented player But invisible in games at times 2

tractorboybig added 14:17 - Jul 13

man would be a fool not to sign for them if offered

0

Bazza8564 added 14:21 - Jul 13

the boy will ultimately play where he wants, Pigott goes it reduces the wage bill, it’s a big of a juggling match but if the club want him, they have the ways to make it happen, and if the lad from leeds doesn’t come it makes it more possible 1

blueboy1981 added 14:22 - Jul 13

In other words - yet another bit part pre-season from Ipswich Town - riddled with If’s, But’s Maybe’s, Possibilities, whilst other Clubs have the nucleus of their team sorted and gelled for pre-season friendlies.

We change Managers, we change Owners - but will we change THIS SEASON from being a stagnated Mid Table Third Division Club … ???

Much needs to change - none more so than the fact that that needs to.

Will it happen ?? - or will we trundle along in the same old vane ???

MAY 2023 will tell us.

At this moment - I an far from sure, for no small reason either … !!! -3

BlueNomad added 14:30 - Jul 13

BlueBoy why are you so negative? I don't feel that you enjoy football that much. Our squad already appears to be improving, KMc is having a pre-season, MA is open about the fact that players are not freely available for transfer yet but that we should expect more in before the window shuts. Bigger clubs than us are far from completing their business so why should we be different?



Lighten up and enjoy the ride! 1

Taricco_Fan added 14:30 - Jul 13

Not too bothered. Celina can be a game-changer one week and anonymous the next. He would be our top earner (if not, one of) and for that outlay we need a more consistent player. 1