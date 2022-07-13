Stoke Favourites to Sign Celina
Wednesday, 13th Jul 2022 13:44
TWTD understands Stoke City are currently the favourites to sign Blues target Bersant Celina from Dijon.
The proposed move is set to be a loan with a view to a permanent switch from the French club, who remain in French Ligue 2 and need Celina, who has another two years left on his contract, off their wage bill.
Town have been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on the switch.
However, no deal has yet been reached and as it stands we understand Championship Stoke is the 25-year-old’s most likely destination.
Earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled, while Turkish clubs have been in talks more recently.
Discussions are continuing with the Blues and Celina returning to Portman Road for a third stint - most likely on the loan with a view to a permanent switch terms of the Stoke deal - still remains possible.
The Kosovo international spent last season on loan at Town having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18.
Town are looking for another senior number 10 in addition to Sone Aluko and Conor Chaplin and if Celina’s move to Stoke does go through will have to move on to an alternative target.
Meanwhile, we understand Joe Pigott's loan move to Portsmouth could be confirmed as soon as today.
TWTD revealed earlier in the week that the 28-year-old's switch to Pompey was close.
Photo: Matchday Images
