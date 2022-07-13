Town U18s Late Replacements at SuperCupNI

Wednesday, 13th Jul 2022 17:27

Town will be sending an U18s team to SuperCupNI in Northern Ireland later this month.

The young Blues are late replacements for Ghanaian side Right to Dream, who were forced to drop out due to visa issues.

Tournament chairman Victor Leonard is pleased that the Blues have stepped in with Blues boss Kieran McKenna having a history with the competition.

“We were delighted to get confirmation earlier on this week that Ipswich Town have replaced Right to Dream in the Premier section,” he said.

“The Ipswich manager, Kieran McKenna, is a huge supporter of the competition and we were delighted to get such a quick response.

“Kieran actually starred for County Fermanagh back in 2002 as a player and then in 2018 Kieran was the Manchester United U18 manager for a challenge match in Coleraine against Scottish giants, Celtic.

“We have welcomed some very talented sides from Ipswich Town in the past and we look forward to welcoming them back to Northern Ireland at the tournament.”

Town will face San Francisco Glens in their first game in Castlerock on Monday 25th July, then the following day take on McKenna’s former side Co Fermanagh in Broughshane before completing their first round matches against French side La Roche Vendee on Wednesday 27th July in Limavady prior to semi-finals and the final.





Photo: Action Images