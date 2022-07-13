U23s Win at Leiston

Wednesday, 13th Jul 2022 23:13 Town's U23s beat Leiston 4-1 at the Watson & Hillhouse Victory Road Stadium in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday evening. Goals from Ash Boatswain, Edwin Agbaje (pictured above) and Matt Ward put the young Blues in command and although Will Davies pulled one back for the hosts, Gerrard Buabo completed the scoring soon after. After their inability to break down a resolute Stowmarket defence last week, John McGreal's side took control early on and were three goals up inside fifteen minutes. Striker Boatswain claimed the first from Ward's cross following a short corner in just the fourth minute, before Agbaje doubled the lead three minutes later with a confident finish after some good build-up play on the right. Tom Hughes (below) then took a neat touch inside the box and hit a low shot just wide, before Ward added a third on 14 after dispossessing experienced defender Adam Bailey-Dennis and slotting the ball past home keeper Harrison Podd. Midway through the half Hughes's low cross found captain Fraser Alexander and his left-foot shot crashed off the near post from a tight angle. Leiston's Ryan Jarvis flashed a shot wide of the target from long-range, while at the other end Ward should have got his second just before the break after some fine work from Albie Armin on the left, but the striker sent his effort well over the bar. The Southern League Premier Division Central side took the game to Town in the second half, with Joe Marsden and then Kai Fletcher both shooting just over within minutes of the restart. One of two trialists in the Leiston side fired a shot off the near post after a good run down the right, before both sides made numerous substitutions and it was one of those replacements - Davies for the home side - who reduced the arrears on 71.

Cameron Stewart Brooklyn Kabongolo, who otherwise had a solid game at the back, underhit a backpass towards the trialist keeper and Davies lobbed the ball over him and watched it eventually trickle over the line. However, Town hit straight back just three minutes later when Nico Valentine beat his man on the right and cut the ball back to Buabo, who had an easy tap-in from close range. George Quantrell forced Town's keeper into a smart save at his near post soon after, but the Blues continued to control much of the possession and comfortably saw out the rest of the game against the side who are now managed by former Canary Darren Eadie. The U23s are next in action at Bury Town on Saturday afternoon, a game which has switched to a 1pm kick-off. U23s: Hayes (Trialist 46), Agbaje, Armin, Alexander (Haddoch 59), Kabongolo, Stewart (Steele 67), H Barbrook (Hudson 59), Chesworth (F Barbrook 67), Boatswain (Buabo 46), Hughes (Page 67), Ward (Valentine 59). Att: 215.

Photo: Action Images



