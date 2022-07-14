Town Issue PA Survey

Town have sent a survey to some fans who attended Tuesday’s friendly against West Ham United, quizzing them on the recently upgraded PA system.

with work having started towards the end of last season.

However, several fans reported that they noticed little if any improvement in the sound system during Tuesday’s match.

Town explain in a survey email received by a number of supporters this morning that it will “take up to three home matches to balance the correct levels in each area of the stadium” while canvassing opinion on the sound at the Hammers match.





drewcudders1963 added 11:29 - Jul 14

Well I was in Block L but didn't get the survey.... as for the quality of the Sound System, it was appalling..... couldn't understand a word that was said..... 0

Blue_75 added 11:31 - Jul 14

I was in block H2 and it seemed much louder, almost too loud. However I could actually hear what was being said! 0

FramlinghamBlue added 11:32 - Jul 14

Didn’t think there was any difference in block I. Also Foz doesn’t have a clear enough voice for the PA. 0

dyersdream added 11:34 - Jul 14

Upgraded wow worst it’s been in Sbr lower 0

Bazza8564 added 11:48 - Jul 14

I git the survey, block Y you couldnt hear a thing apart from the safety message which was deafening. I fulled out the survey on the Tannoy and emailed about the safety message. To be fair they came back straight away with a thank-you and are clearly taking it seriously 0