Town Issue PA Survey
Thursday, 14th Jul 2022 11:14
Town have sent a survey to some fans who attended Tuesday’s friendly against West Ham United, quizzing them on the recently upgraded PA system.
with work having started towards the end of last season.
However, several fans reported that they noticed little if any improvement in the sound system during Tuesday’s match.
Town explain in a survey email received by a number of supporters this morning that it will “take up to three home matches to balance the correct levels in each area of the stadium” while canvassing opinion on the sound at the Hammers match.
Photo: Matchday Images
