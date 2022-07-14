Norwood Linked With Barnsley

Thursday, 14th Jul 2022 14:07 Released Blues striker James Norwood is reportedly close to joining League One Barnsley. The 31-year-old was released by Town at the end of 2021/22 after three years at the club and had seemed set to join Bristol Rovers last month only for manager Joey Barton to pull the plug on the deal at with the move all but done. Now, according to the EADT, Norwood is close to signing for the Tykes, who are in need of attacking recruits with front pair Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris both having joined Luton this summer. Norwood was understood to be interesting a number of League One sides with Charlton, Portsmouth, Oxford and Plymouth all believed to have shown interest. The former Tranmere man scored 27 goals in 57 starts and 28 appearances from the bench for the Blues.

Photo: Matchday Images



Wooly74 added 14:50 - Jul 14

Not good reading 0

