Celina Stoke Move Off
Friday, 15th Jul 2022 11:09
TWTD understands Town target Bersant Celina’s proposed loan move to Stoke City has fallen through.
Earlier in the week it was understood the Potters were the favourites to land the Kosovo international from Dijon, however, that deal, a loan with a view to a permanent switch, has now collapsed.
Dijon remain in French Ligue 2 and need Celina, who has another two years left on his contract, off their wage bill for the season ahead with the forward not having joined them for the start of pre-season.
Town have been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on the switch but with no agreement reached.
However, despite the Stoke deal having made significant progress before its collapse, discussions have been ongoing and Celina returning to Town could still happen but with Turkish clubs, including Antalyaspor and Kasımpaşa, also in the running. Earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled.
Celina spent last season on loan at Town having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player and is very much a fans' favourite.
Meanwhile, Blues target George Hirst has been left out of Leicester’s 31-man first team squad for their pre-season trip to the French Alps.
Town are understood to have had an an offer turned down for the 23-year-old with Portsmouth, who the former England U17, U18, U19 and U20 international was with on loan last season, also interested.
As previously reported, we understand the Blues and Pompey are facing Championship opposition for Hirst, who has a year left on his Leicester contract, with one club having made an offer. Rotherham, where he spent a spell on loan in 2020/21, and Blackburn have previously been linked.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Lessons to Be Learned From Last Season by BossMan
I spend a decent chunk of every day pouring over footy stats and thought I’d take a look at what if anything might be learned from the Town stats of last season.
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]