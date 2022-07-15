Work Permit Scuppered Celina Stoke Move

Friday, 15th Jul 2022 12:18 Issues relating to Bersant Celina's UK work permit scuppered the Kosovo international's proposed loan move to Stoke City, TWTD understands, however, a switch to the Blues wouldn’t be similarly affected. As reported earlier, Celina’s switch to the Potters, a loan with a view to a permanent deal, has broken down having come close to completion with the 25-year-old’s work permit situation having caused the collapse. If Celina were to join the Championship club - or any other British side - he would be required to apply for a new work permit, however, we understand the forward wouldn’t qualify, presumably due to his lack of Kosovo action over the last year having asked to be left out of the squad on a number of occasions in order to play for Town during international weeks. The situation with a return to Portman Road would be different as it would be a continuation of the existing work permit which allowed him to play for the Blues last season on loan from parent club Dijon. While that puts other UK clubs out of the running, that doesn’t mean Celina couldn’t join sides elsewhere in the world. Town have been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on the switch but with no agreement yet reached. Turkish clubs, including Antalyaspor and Kasımpaşa, have also been in talks. Earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled and would now be impacted by the work permit issue. Dijon remain in French Ligue 2 and need Celina, who has another two years left on his contract, off their wage bill for the season ahead with the one-time Swansea man not having joined them for the start of pre-season. Celina spent last season on loan at Town having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player and is very much a fans' favourite at Portman Road.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



boroughblue added 12:23 - Jul 15

Interesting, a little nudge in our favour then. Does now seem that Celina’s ‘I want to stay at town’ comments will be tested now as I’m sure clubs in other countries could maybe offer greater money. Unless it’s because we can’t afford the wage contribution that Dijon want. The plot thickens… 0

BlueBlood90 added 12:23 - Jul 15

Interesting! That surely puts us in pole position to sign him now. Hopefully this will be resolved one way or another quickly so it doesn’t drag on all summer. It also looks like he hasn’t had a pre-season again this summer so the quicker he joins somebody the better. 0

BlueSwede added 12:30 - Jul 15

On another note, I see Lewis Grabban has left Forest. Could he be the answer to our hunt for a striker? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments