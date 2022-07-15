Four-Game Saturday For Town

Friday, 15th Jul 2022 17:05 Saturday sees the Blues in action in four friendlies, the senior men’s team behind closed doors at Crystal Palace and at AFC Wimbledon, where they will be joined by the women’s team, and the U23s at Bury Town. Manager Kieran McKenna says the aim of playing two first-team games is so most of his squad can complete full matches for the first time during pre-season, a number of them having stepped up to an hour against the Hammers. “We’ll look to get the players 90 minutes on Saturday, that’s the idea of playing two games on the same day, so it’s going to be a busy day for me and a couple of the staff getting across London,” he said following Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham. “The idea is to get as many as we can 90 minutes. Obviously some of the players might have physical limitations and do a bit less but where possible we’ll get as many to 90 as possible.” The Crystal Palace game (KO 11am), which the home club are showing live on Palace TV, will see the Blues face an Eagles XI consisting of U23s and any senior players who aren’t part of the pre-season tour to Singapore and Australia. Town are expected to play a more senior side at AFC Wimbledon in front of fans with the game kicking off at 2.30pm. McKenna said on Tuesday that he hoped winger Kyle Edwards would be OK to be involved in one of the two first-team matches having missed the West Ham game with a minor knock. McKenna also said striker Joe Pigott, absent against the Hammers, was “likely be involved again on Saturday” with the 28-year-old “part of the squad at the moment” but with a loan move to Portsmouth understood to be close to going through. George Edmundson, Kayden Jackson and Tyreece John-Jules are likely to play 45 minutes in one of the games, probably at Palace, having featured for 30 minutes on Tuesday, their first friendly involvement of pre-season following injuries at the end of last season. The women’s side are in action in their half of the double-header against their Wimbledon counterparts at 4.45pm with tickets, which cover both games at Plough Lane, available on the day. Elsewhere, the U23s are in action against Bury Town at the Atalian Servest Stadium with that game now kicking off at the earlier time of 1pm. The teams will being playing for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy for the second time, the West Suffolk Isthmian League side having lifted it last summer following a 5-3 on-penalties victory after a 1-1 draw. The trophy is dedicated to Martin Swallow (pictured above left with former Supporters Club chairman Mark Ramsay), who was recently appointed the chairman of the Town Supporters Club and has worked as the PA man, steward and hospitality at Bury, where he has also driven the team bus, for his outstanding contribution to the two clubs. Admission prices at at Bury are £6 for adults, £4 for concessions and £2 for under-16s.

Photo: Matchday Images



