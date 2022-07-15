Town Sign Harness as Pigott's Pompey Loan Confirmed

Friday, 15th Jul 2022 23:06 Town have signed winger Marcus Harness from Portsmouth on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee with striker Joe Pigott moving in the opposite direction on loan for the season ahead. TWTD reported on Monday that Pigott was close to joining Pompey on loan, while rumours that Harness could be involved in the deal surfaced earlier this evening. Harness, 26, has joined the Blues on a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. “It’s been a somewhat stressful day but I am so excited and happy to be here now,” Harness told iFollow Ipswich. “This is an exciting project here and I think there are good things to come. I’m so pleased to be a part of it. “I was sold instantly when I spoke to the manager. I love the way he wants to play and I think I can be a good fit here. I look forward to showing what I can do Wherever I play I will give my best and I think I can help the team.” Town boss Kieran McKenna added: “Marcus is a good fit for the team and a good fit for the club. “He has good experience in the league but is also coming into his prime and he wants to continue to improve and get himself to the next level. “Marcus fits our style of play and is a strong player in a number of different positions and different roles. He is a versatile attacker who has been very effective in the league in terms of goals and assists. He can be a very good addition for us.”

Coventry-born Harness was a youth player with his hometown club but moved on to Burton Albion where he made his first senior appearance in September 2013. While with the Brewers, for whom he made 31 starts and 52 sub appearances, Harness spent time on loan at Ilkeston, Aldershot and Port Vale. Also capable of playing at wing-back, right-sided Harness, Town's fifth signing of the summer, qualifies to play international football for the Republic of Ireland. On Monday, TWTD reported that Pigott's move to Portsmouth, understood to be a loan with an option to buy, was well down the line and set to go through in the next few days. The 28-year-old joined Town on a free transfer last summer after leaving AFC Wimbledon but made little impact with the Blues and it had been expected that the Maidstone-born frontman would move on before the start of the new season despite having two years left on his contract. Town have already added Freddie Ladapo to their squad during the close season with a bid for Leicester’s former Portsmouth loanee frontman George Hirst understood to have been turned down. Pigott scored three times in 14 starts and 15 sub appearances in all competitions during 2021/22. Regarding his new signing, Pompey boss Danny Cowley told his club's official site: “We’ve got a player who is really hungry – he loves football and was starved of that a bit last season. “Joe will bring some real intelligence and good link play, while he obviously carries a threat in the final third. “So he’s highly motivated and was eager to come to Pompey, where he’s previously scored a few goals. “Joe previously went back into non-league football with Maidstone, where he had a great record to earn his move to AFC Wimbledon. “[First-team assistant coach] Simon Bassey worked with him there and they have a good relationship. He’s a boy we know really well. “Joe will bring some real intelligence and good link play, while he obviously carries a threat in the final third. “He's an excellent finisher with both feet and scores all kinds of goals, making clever runs behind defenders. “We’re pleased to have Joe and I think we’ve signed him at exactly the right time. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”



Photo: ITFC



LancsBlue added 23:10 - Jul 15

Brilliant business. Such a good player at this level. 4

CookAshtonJohnson added 23:11 - Jul 15

Great signing for this level. Really feel like Ashton and McKenna are building a strong side to get us out of this tough division, good deal for all parties involved. COYB 💙 2

bluesteal74 added 23:14 - Jul 15

Welcome to ITFC Marcus hope you can do well for us 🤞 and best of luck to Joe Piggot. Didn't see us doing this signing but KM knows what he all about I'm sure. COYB 🚜💙🚜⚽ 3

TimmyH added 23:18 - Jul 15

Interesting move...I should think we'll get more out of him than what we would have done if we kept Pigott.. Harness had his most successful season in 21/22 for Portsmouth with 11 goals and 6 assists so he's proven at this level.



I wonder if he'll play on the left? we already have our wonder boy playing there. 3

CustardCream added 23:19 - Jul 15

Seen a lot of Harness as a pompey based Town fan. He’s a decent player but his crossing can be infuriating at times. Reasonable at this level but not convinced he’s better than we already have in similar positions (Chaplin, Aluko etc). Maybe he’ll fit into our system in one of those two places off the front.



Does this mean Celina is finished now? 2

TimmyH added 23:20 - Jul 15

On the right we already have Burns playing (Harness position)...I should mention 0

cressi added 23:30 - Jul 15

Harness can play either side. A 6ft wide man. 0

Linkboy13 added 23:36 - Jul 15

I think the days of playing the same team week in week out are long gone it's all about a squad system nowadays or the dreaded rotation system that we all moaned about under Lambert although he didn't really carry it out particularly well. There will be certain players that play most of the games Edmundson, Burns, Donacian, Wolfenden, Morsy and Walton of course but like it or not there will be players who will be in and out of the team for various reasons. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 23:39 - Jul 15

TimmyH reread what it says he can play any attacking role or wing back. He’s not going to replace Burns but possibly in front of him as Burns mostly played wing back under McKenna anyway.

Responsible for 18 goals in 44 games that right hand side could be unplayable if that’s where McKenna decides to play him. Gives us great options but makes me feel he won’t be bringing Celina back now. 1

readtheleaguetable added 23:40 - Jul 15

A six foot wide man ? Wouldn’t rugby suit him better? 0

chenners17 added 23:55 - Jul 15

Brilliant signing. Can play across the front line and wing back to cover burns IF he ends up at the World Cup. Buzzing 1

runaround added 00:04 - Jul 16

Potentially an excellent signing 1

Cadiar added 00:04 - Jul 16

Cowley & Bassey described a player I certainly don't recognise. -1

Mariner1974 added 00:30 - Jul 16

Interesting that Pompey let him go. Seems to be a consistent player for them. They must have been desperate for Piggott! Most of the goals I've seen from Harness he seems to find himself slap bang in the middle a fair amount. Certainly seems very similar player to Burns, but Wes did pick up a fair few knocks last season, so bit of rotation and cotton wool is not bad thing 0

michaeldownunder added 00:32 - Jul 16

Sounds like a good bit of transfer work by Town, never seen him play but almost a swap for a player who does not fit into our system. Well done to the people in the "know" who did not say a thing in advance of the deal going thru !!! you know who you are Haha 0

