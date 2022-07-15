Town Sign Harness as Pigott's Pompey Loan Confirmed
Friday, 15th Jul 2022 23:06
Town have signed winger Marcus Harness from Portsmouth on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee with striker Joe Pigott moving in the opposite direction on loan for the season ahead.
TWTD reported on Monday that Pigott was close to joining Pompey on loan, while rumours that Harness could be involved in the deal surfaced earlier this evening.
Harness, 26, has joined the Blues on a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further season.
“It’s been a somewhat stressful day but I am so excited and happy to be here now,” Harness told iFollow Ipswich.
“This is an exciting project here and I think there are good things to come. I’m so pleased to be a part of it.
“I was sold instantly when I spoke to the manager. I love the way he wants to play and I think I can be a good fit here. I look forward to showing what I can do Wherever I play I will give my best and I think I can help the team.”
Town boss Kieran McKenna added: “Marcus is a good fit for the team and a good fit for the club.
“He has good experience in the league but is also coming into his prime and he wants to continue to improve and get himself to the next level.
“Marcus fits our style of play and is a strong player in a number of different positions and different roles. He is a versatile attacker who has been very effective in the league in terms of goals and assists. He can be a very good addition for us.”
Coventry-born Harness was a youth player with his hometown club but moved on to Burton Albion where he made his first senior appearance in September 2013.
While with the Brewers, for whom he made 31 starts and 52 sub appearances, Harness spent time on loan at Ilkeston, Aldershot and Port Vale.
Also capable of playing at wing-back, right-sided Harness, Town's fifth signing of the summer, qualifies to play international football for the Republic of Ireland.
On Monday, TWTD reported that Pigott's move to Portsmouth, understood to be a loan with an option to buy, was well down the line and set to go through in the next few days.
The 28-year-old joined Town on a free transfer last summer after leaving AFC Wimbledon but made little impact with the Blues and it had been expected that the Maidstone-born frontman would move on before the start of the new season despite having two years left on his contract.
Town have already added Freddie Ladapo to their squad during the close season with a bid for Leicester’s former Portsmouth loanee frontman George Hirst understood to have been turned down.
Pigott scored three times in 14 starts and 15 sub appearances in all competitions during 2021/22.
Regarding his new signing, Pompey boss Danny Cowley told his club's official site: “We’ve got a player who is really hungry – he loves football and was starved of that a bit last season.
“Joe will bring some real intelligence and good link play, while he obviously carries a threat in the final third.
“So he’s highly motivated and was eager to come to Pompey, where he’s previously scored a few goals.
“Joe previously went back into non-league football with Maidstone, where he had a great record to earn his move to AFC Wimbledon.
“[First-team assistant coach] Simon Bassey worked with him there and they have a good relationship. He’s a boy we know really well.
“Joe will bring some real intelligence and good link play, while he obviously carries a threat in the final third.
“He's an excellent finisher with both feet and scores all kinds of goals, making clever runs behind defenders.
“We’re pleased to have Joe and I think we’ve signed him at exactly the right time. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”
Photo: ITFC
