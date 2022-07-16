Life's a Pitch Live at Lunchtime

Saturday, 16th Jul 2022 08:30 Life’s a Pitch makes its second appearance following its return at lunchtime (BBC Radio Suffolk, midday to 2pm) with host Mark Murphy, joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham, who will be at Plough Lane ahead of the double-header against AFC Wimbledon. The show was halted at the start of the pandemic and has been missing from the schedules for the last two seasons but was back last week ahead of the 2022/23 campaign as one half of Mark Murphy’s new four-hour Saturday show (from 10am). This week's show will catch up with the Tractor Girls live from their coach on the way to WImbledon for their half of the double-header with the men’s team. What are your thoughts on Town’s pre-season up to now? Do you get particularly bothered about friendly results? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

