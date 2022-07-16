Ladapo, Leigh and John-Jules Start at Wimbledon But No Harness

Saturday, 16th Jul 2022 14:02 Summer signings Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules are among the starters in this afternoon’s second senior friendly against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane, but there is no place for latest addition Marcus Harness. John-Jules, on loan from Arsenal for the season, joins Conor Chaplin behind lone out-and-out striker Ladapo. Christian Walton is in goal with Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Kane Vincent-Young looking set to be the back three with Leigh and Idris El Mizouni the wing-backs and skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans the central midfield pair. Town: Walton, El Mizouni, Woolfenden, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Evans, Morsy, Leigh, Chaplin, John-Jules, Ladapo. Hayes, Agbaje, Hughes, Ward. Wimbledon: Tzanev, Gunter, Nightingale, Marsh, Trialist, Assal, Chislett, Pearce, McCormick, Currie, Kalambayi. Subs: Broome, Trialist, Robinson, Trialist, Bendle, Adjei-Hersey, Mason, Ogundere, Frimpong, Sutcliffe.

Photo: Matchday Images



OwainG1992 added 14:10 - Jul 16

When looking at this 11 after the Palace game it really shows our strength in depth. 1

