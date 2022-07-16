Harness: Exciting Project at Town

Saturday, 16th Jul 2022 14:11

New signing Marcus Harness believes there is an exciting project at Town and good things to come.

Harness joined the Blues from Portsmouth last night on a three-year deal - the club have an option for a further season - for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old had been linked with a move to the Championship, Swansea and Blackburn had been mentioned as potential suitors, but the former Burton man told iFollow Ipswich that he is delighted to be joining the Blues.

“This is an exciting project here and I think there are good things to come. I’m so pleased to be a part of it,” he said.

“I was sold instantly when I spoke to the manager. I love the way he wants to play and I think I can be a good fit here. I look forward to showing what I can do.

“Wherever I play I will give my best and I think I can help the team.”





Photo: Matchday Images