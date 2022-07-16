AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 16th Jul 2022 15:27 Sam Morsy’s 12th-minute goal has given Town a 1-0 half-time lead in their pre-season friendly against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane. Summer signings Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules were among the starters in the Blues’ second senior friendly of the day, but there was no place for latest addition Marcus Harness. John-Jules, on loan from Arsenal for the season, joined Conor Chaplin behind lone out-and-out striker Ladapo. Christian Walton was in goal with Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves in a four-man backline with Leigh and Idris El Mizouni the full-backs. Skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans were the central midfielders with Kane Vincent-Young wide on the right, John-Jules on the left and Conor Chaplin in the centre behind lone out-and-out striker Ladapo. On five, Chaplin struck a shot which home keeper Tzanev diverted past the post but seven minutes later the Blues, watched by Three Lion Mark Detmer from the stand, went in front. The ball was laid off to Morsy five yards outside the area where he took a touch and struck a low shot past home keeper Nik Tzanev to his right and into the corner of the net. The players from this morning’s friendly at Crystal Palace joined the Blues support behind the goal at the end Town were defending before Chaplin worked himself space and hit a low shot which Tzanev saved. Morsy looked to get the rebound but the linesman’s flag was raised. After a drinks break midway through the half at a sweltering Plough Lane, John-Jules wasn’t far away from making it 2-0 with a shot which was deflected behind after a sweeping move across the field which ended with Leigh crossing. From the corner, the ball appeared to fall to Burgess and then Leigh but was cleared, however, only as far as Evans whose curling effort was saved down to his right by Tzanev. On 32 Morsy scuffed a low shot from distance through to Tzanev with the Blues having been well in control throughout with keeper Walton having had a quiet afternoon, although on six minutes before the break Luke McCormick scraped an effort well wide from the edge of the area. That was the last action of the half, surprisingly given the game was only in its 43rd minute when the referee blew his whistle. The Blues had been very comfortable for the most part and well in charge. Aside from Morsy’s goal, Tzanev had been forced into one or two other saves, while Walton was yet to be tested. Town: Walton, El Mizouni, Woolfenden, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Evans, Morsy, Leigh, Chaplin, John-Jules, Ladapo. Hayes, Agbaje, Hughes, Ward. Wimbledon: Tzanev, Gunter, Nightingale, Marsh, Trialist, Assal, Chislett, Pearce, McCormick, Currie, Kalambayi. Subs: Broome, Trialist, Robinson, Trialist, Bendle, Adjei-Hersey, Mason, Ogundere, Frimpong, Sutcliffe.

