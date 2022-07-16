Tractor Girls Win at Wimbledon

Saturday, 16th Jul 2022 22:41 by Matt Makin The Tractor Girls got their 2022/23 pre-season off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane, securing a double-header victory over the Dons with the men’s team having won in south-west London earlier in the day. Town manager Joe Sheehan fielded a strong side from the start featuring regulars from the previous campaign. Bonnie Horwood, retaining the captain’s armband having taken over as skipper following Blue Wilson’s injury at the start of the 2021/22 campaign, dropped into the middle of defence partnering with Maria Boswell. Following some early jockeying for possession, the Tractor Girls soon found themselves in front on 11 minutes, Lucy O’Brien finding Anna Grey in space down the left-hand side, who was able to cross the ball for Zoe Barratt to slot home at the near post. Ipswich had looked strong on the left side of the pitch from the start of the game and it was no surprise that the build-up play had taken part in that area. On 17 minutes, O’Brien received the ball in the centre of the pitch and was able to drive forward, but was unable to pick out Boswell bombing on in front of her. Soon after, Wimbledon were able to get forward on several occasions culminating in goalkeeper Sarah Quantrill tipping an effort over the bar on 22 minutes, with the resultant corner going out for a goal-kick. Town continued to be the stronger team as the first half progressed, dominating possession but creating no real chances until the 41st minute when midfielder Kyra Robertson broke into the box following another good piece of play on the left from O’Brien and Grey and with some neat footwork seemed sure to double Town’s lead, only for a brave point-blank save from the Dons keeper denying her. As the first 45 minutes drew to a close, Wimbledon again went on the attack forcing a save from Quantrill which was pushed back out to a yellow shirt, but the resulting second effort crashing off the crossbar and behind. The Tractor Girls went into the break good for their lead, however Wimbledon had threatened in spells and caused work for Quantrill and her defence. Sheehan made three subs at half-time with Boswell, Abbie Lafayette and Natasha Thomas, the latter having cut an isolated figure in the first half, making way for Maddie Biggs, Abbie Jackson and Megan Wearing. Town continued to put pressure on Wimbledon’s defence and on 53 minutes won a corner through Barratt. The resulting set piece saw a heavy collision in the box between Wearing and a Wimbledon player with penalty appeals from the Blues waved away and a lengthy stoppage as the Wimbledon player received treatment for what appeared to be a back injury before being stretchered off. Play resumed on 72 with Ipswich returning to their push for a second goal. A short corner six minutes later saw Barratt work the ball into the box before being cleared, with shouts for handball from the Blues dismissed by the referee. On 82 Sheehan made wholesale changes to his side with Barratt, Grey, Horwood, Summer Hughes, Eloise King, Robertson and O’Brien all leaving the field with Thomas, Boswell and Lafayette returning to the pitch and Hailes, Abbi Smith, Smith-Walter and Evans all making their first appearances of the afternoon. Thomas made an immediate impact, getting a shot away from a corner with the Wimbledon keeper getting down well to make the save. Town’s pressure finally paid off in the 92nd minute, Biggs winning the ball in a dangerous area before marauding into the box and coolly shooting across the onrushing keeper to make it 2-0 to the Tractor Girls. Ipswich were able to see out the remainder of injury time without incident, ending the game with another attempt on goal from Biggs, before the referee brought a halt to proceedings. Although Wimbledon had been able to get forward on several occasions during the game, they had never really looked like scoring and Joe Sheehan’s side, like the men’s team before them, ran out as comfortable victors at Plough Lane. Joe Sheehan and the team will now look forward to their first home friendly, taking on Cambridge United at the newly named AGL Arena at Dellwood Avenue, Felixstowe on 24th July. Town starting XI: Quantrill, Hughes, Boswell, Horwood, Lafayette, Grey, Robertson, King, Barratt, O’Brien, Thomas Used Subs: Smith-Walter, Wearing, A Smith, Evans, Hailes, Biggs. Unused Subs: A Jackson.

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments