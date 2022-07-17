Pigott: I Never Got Into a Rhythm

Sunday, 17th Jul 2022 15:56 Striker Joe Pigott, who joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan on Friday, admits he never got into a rhythm with the Blues during 2021/22 and didn’t do himself justice during his time at Portman Road. The 28-year-old signed for Town on a free transfer last summer having left AFC Wimbledon, but had a frustrating campaign, scoring only three times in 14 starts and 15 sub appearances. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be here and I’m really hoping that I can enjoy my football this season,” the Maidstone-born frontman told the Portsmouth News “Last term, I didn’t really enjoy my football at all and opportunities were limited. “I never really got into a rhythm last year, which is hard but I’m looking forward to finding it this year. “I probably didn’t do myself justice when I did play, but this season is a fresh start for me and I can’t wait.” Pigott says he spoke to former Pompey man Conor Chaplin before making his decision to move to Fratton Park. “I made initial contact with [Portsmouth first team assistant coach] Simon [Bassey] twice before I came down. “I knew him really well when I was at AFC Wimbledon [where Bassey previously coached], so it's good to have a familiar face. “I’ve got a good relationship with him, I’ve known him for a few years and he signed me at Wimbledon when I was in non-league and I owe him a lot. “I spoke to Conor as well, who came through the ranks here and said what a fantastic club it is and spoke really well about the fans. “Even without those two helping my decision, Portsmouth Football Club is not a club you turn down.” Town reportedly will not be able to recall Pigott in January. The striker is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2024.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



grinch added 16:09 - Jul 17

We just wanted effort and goals and if that is what you call rhythm then yes you didn't get into it 0

Suffolkboy added 16:19 - Jul 17

Let’s not do the man down ; he’s being blunt and totally honest about a disappointing season for him at ITFC . Wish him every success at finding form ,rhythm and confidence again so HE can enjoy his chosen profession !

COYB 0

ArnieM added 16:22 - Jul 17

I think he had a tough first season here in light of his dads sudden death. Coping with that and a move to a new (big) club was probably a bit too much for him to allow him to settle. He struggled. I hope he comes good at Pompey , he deserves that, and he is still our player, so who knows. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments