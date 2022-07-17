Pigott: I Never Got Into a Rhythm
Sunday, 17th Jul 2022 15:56
Striker Joe Pigott, who joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan on Friday, admits he never got into a rhythm with the Blues during 2021/22 and didn’t do himself justice during his time at Portman Road.
The 28-year-old signed for Town on a free transfer last summer having left AFC Wimbledon, but had a frustrating campaign, scoring only three times in 14 starts and 15 sub appearances.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be here and I’m really hoping that I can enjoy my football this season,” the Maidstone-born frontman told the Portsmouth News
“Last term, I didn’t really enjoy my football at all and opportunities were limited.
“I never really got into a rhythm last year, which is hard but I’m looking forward to finding it this year.
“I probably didn’t do myself justice when I did play, but this season is a fresh start for me and I can’t wait.”
Pigott says he spoke to former Pompey man Conor Chaplin before making his decision to move to Fratton Park.
“I made initial contact with [Portsmouth first team assistant coach] Simon [Bassey] twice before I came down.
“I knew him really well when I was at AFC Wimbledon [where Bassey previously coached], so it's good to have a familiar face.
“I’ve got a good relationship with him, I’ve known him for a few years and he signed me at Wimbledon when I was in non-league and I owe him a lot.
“I spoke to Conor as well, who came through the ranks here and said what a fantastic club it is and spoke really well about the fans.
“Even without those two helping my decision, Portsmouth Football Club is not a club you turn down.”
Town reportedly will not be able to recall Pigott in January. The striker is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2024.
