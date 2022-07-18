Streaming Worth £750,000 to Town Last Season
Monday, 18th Jul 2022 11:34
Town reportedly brought in £750,000 from games streamed online last season.
The EFL has been streaming matches since 2017 with the income becoming increasingly important, especially so during the Covid-hit 2020/21 campaign.
The issue has also become controversial with individual clubs banking the profits on all the match passes they sell, including those for games played away.
Town sold 6,075 passes, which cost £10 each, for the game at Gillingham in December, a League One record, with the Gills handed nothing from that sum.
In a lengthy article on the situation, The Athletic reveals that Town are understood to have made £750,000 from streaming last season and another of League One’s bigger sides Bolton £500,000, while smaller clubs received much less. Accrington chairman Andy Holt says that under the current arrangements his club receive only “£20,000 or £30,000” a year.
Midweek EFL fixtures are streamed live in the UK but currently Saturday 3pm games - other than in the exceptional 2020/21 season - remain unavailable due to UEFA rules, although it is probable that this will eventually change.
However, all League One and Two games played during the World Cup in November and December will be shown live this season along with Bank Holiday fixtures.
Town are set to switch from the EFL’s iFollow streaming service to their own TownTV when the current contract comes to an end next summer.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Lessons to Be Learned From Last Season by BossMan
I spend a decent chunk of every day pouring over footy stats and thought I’d take a look at what if anything might be learned from the Town stats of last season.
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]