Streaming Worth £750,000 to Town Last Season

Monday, 18th Jul 2022 11:34 Town reportedly brought in £750,000 from games streamed online last season. The EFL has been streaming matches since 2017 with the income becoming increasingly important, especially so during the Covid-hit 2020/21 campaign. The issue has also become controversial with individual clubs banking the profits on all the match passes they sell, including those for games played away. Town sold 6,075 passes, which cost £10 each, for the game at Gillingham in December, a League One record, with the Gills handed nothing from that sum. In a lengthy article on the situation, The Athletic reveals that Town are understood to have made £750,000 from streaming last season and another of League One’s bigger sides Bolton £500,000, while smaller clubs received much less. Accrington chairman Andy Holt says that under the current arrangements his club receive only “£20,000 or £30,000” a year. Midweek EFL fixtures are streamed live in the UK but currently Saturday 3pm games - other than in the exceptional 2020/21 season - remain unavailable due to UEFA rules, although it is probable that this will eventually change. However, all League One and Two games played during the World Cup in November and December will be shown live this season along with Bank Holiday fixtures. Town are set to switch from the EFL’s iFollow streaming service to their own TownTV when the current contract comes to an end next summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 11:51 - Jul 18

I think we need to look at this within the context of our home gates going up to 26500 from 21500 first to last game and us having an average of 1850 going to away games with a good number of away games selling out.



It simply shows how the clubs is being viewed on multiple fronts, all of which show healthy growth.



I would also be interested to know how many saturday passes were sold, because everybody knows that logged in via a VPN you can still get access to those games in the same way....

1

LythamBlue added 12:03 - Jul 18

Living in Lancashire there is no way I could attend home games on a regular basis. If the rules did change I would happily pay to watch weekend matches. If there is a worry about spectator attendances being affected maybe it could implemented on a postcode basis? 0

