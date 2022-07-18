Season Ticket Cards to Be Sent This Week

Monday, 18th Jul 2022 11:43 Townâ€™s 16,350 season ticket holders will receive their cards in the post from this week, the club has announced. All cards will be dispatched by Thursday 21st July ahead of the season opener against Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road on Saturday 30th July. Matchday tickets for the visit of the Trotters are now on general sale with more than 19,300 tickets already sold. Season tickets and matchday tickets are available online here. Tickets for the Carabao Cup first round tie against Colchester United have gone on sale to season ticket holders this morning. Meanwhile, the Blues have sold out their allocation of tickets for the first away game of the season at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday 6th August.

Photo: Matchday Images



