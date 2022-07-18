Bakinson Linked With Wednesday

Former Blues loanee Tyreeq Bakinson is reportedly a target of Sheffield Wednesday.

Bakinson, 23, spent the second half of last season on loan at Portman Road, scoring twice in 14 starts and three sub appearances.

The move, which followed criticism of the one-time Luton youngster by Robins manager Nigel Pearson, was with a view to the deal becoming permanent in the summer.

However, the Blues subsequently signed Dominic Ball following his release by QPR, which appeared to end Townâ€™s interest, although manager Kieran McKenna suggested Bakinson could still be in his thoughts after the friendly at Needham Market.

Now, according to the Bristol Post, the Robins are in talks with Wednesday regarding Bakinson making a permanent switch to Hillsborough.

Bakinson has been training with the Robins' U23s and hasn't featured in any of their pre-season friendlies.





Photo: Matchday Images