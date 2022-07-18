Tractor Girls Host Portsmouth on Opening Day

Monday, 18th Jul 2022 12:25

Ipswich Town Women will start their second FA Womenâ€™s National League Southern Premier Division campaign with a home game against Portsmouth on Sunday 21st August.

Town failed to beat Pompey last season, in which they ultimately finished third having been frontrunners for much of the year, a 1-0 defeat in Hampshire on the final day in May following a 1-1 draw in Suffolk in January.

After the Pompey clash, the Tractor Girls, who play their home matches at Felixstowe & Waltonâ€™s ground, now known as the AGL Arena, travel to Gillingham the following Saturday before a visit to newly-promoted Billericay on Wednesday 31st August.

Their league season ends with Cheltenham visiting the AGL Arena on the final day, Sunday 30th April.





Photo: Ross Halls