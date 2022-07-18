Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls Host Portsmouth on Opening Day
Monday, 18th Jul 2022 12:25

Ipswich Town Women will start their second FA Womenâ€™s National League Southern Premier Division campaign with a home game against Portsmouth on Sunday 21st August.

Town failed to beat Pompey last season, in which they ultimately finished third having been frontrunners for much of the year, a 1-0 defeat in Hampshire on the final day in May following a 1-1 draw in Suffolk in January.

After the Pompey clash, the Tractor Girls, who play their home matches at Felixstowe & Waltonâ€™s ground, now known as the AGL Arena, travel to Gillingham the following Saturday before a visit to newly-promoted Billericay on Wednesday 31st August.

Their league season ends with Cheltenham visiting the AGL Arena on the final day, Sunday 30th April.


Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022