Butcher Steps Down as Supporters Club President

Monday, 18th Jul 2022 16:10 Blues legend Terry Butcher has stepped down as president of the official Supporters Club. Former skipper and England international Butcher, 63, took on the role in March 2019. “Terry’s been absolutely fantastic,” Supporters Club chairman Martin Swallow told Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk. “You’d expect the president to make just the occasional appearance, but that’s not been the case with Terry, Terry came to every single meeting every month. “Not only that, he always brought the food! As a committee, he has really done us proud and we love him to bits.” The Supporters Club will name a successor to Butcher from the club’s former players in due course. This season Butcher has returned to his regular role as a member of the Life’s a Pitch team.

Photo: TWTD



itsonlyme added 16:31 - Jul 18

What a guy he is. Met him and John Wark at Bury Town FC recently. Had a long chat with him. His stories are wonderful. If he wanted to take up another job he could easily become a comedian. All great stuff. 1

