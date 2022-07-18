Arsenal U21s Papa John's Trophy Date Set

Monday, 18th Jul 2022 18:37

Town have confirmed that the Papa Johnâ€™s Trophy tie against Arsenalâ€™s U21s will take place at Portman Road on Tuesday 20th September (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues will also face Northampton and Cambridge in Southern Group H of the competition.

Previously it was confirmed that the Cobblers will be at Portman Road on Tuesday 30th August (KO.7.45pm), while the Blues will travel to the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday 18th October with the match against the U's starting at the earlier time of 7pm.





Papa John's Trophy